Bonnie Melissa Roberts, age 61, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at National Health Care of Clinton.
Born in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jolynn Huckaby. As all her family has said, “to know her is to love her.”
Surviving are cousins: Melody Hohenstein (Jeremy) of Gray Court, Lisa Foster (Scotty) of Laurens, Amy Bolt (Jennifer) of Pomeria, Jason Bolt (Stacey) of Gray Court, Jennifer Huckaby Raines of Greenwood, Kim Huckaby of Greenwood, and numerous other special cousins
In addition to her mother, Bonnie was predeceased by her grandmother Georgia Keller; special aunt, Kay Huckaby; and a uncle, Donnie Huckaby.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary, followed by graveside service at 2:00 PM at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Ben Rumph.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 364 Evergreen Skills Road, Laurens, SC and the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4996 Highway 221 S, Laurens, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
