Carol Jean Sims Mosser - Laurens

Carol Jean Sims Mosser, age 78, of Laurens, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at VIA Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.
Born in Cullman, AL, she was a daughter of the late Tommie and Helen Manning Sims. Carol was a retired educator and had a passion for teaching visionally impaired youth braille and mobility independence. She was an accomplished pianist and was a member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church in Columbia. Carol was also a member of the National Federation of the Blind and the Lions Club.
Surviving are her daughter, Melinda Gray (Willis) of Laurens; grandson, Andrew Gray (Brittany) of Laurens; sisters, Charlene DeBusk of Thomasville, AL, Paulette West (John) of Birmingham, AL, and Tommie Little (Don) of Murfreesboro, TN; step-son, Rex Randolph of Laurens; beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; devoted caregivers, Linda Smith, Jose Barksdale, and Sondear Floyd; and her 4 fur babies that she loved.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her husbands, Hoover Randolph and Charles Mosser.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Tom & Audrey Carter and Rev. Enoch Wilson. Graveside services will take place in Cullman Memory Gardens in Cullman, AL at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 24, 2023, conducted by Rev. Steve West.
Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 23994 Hwy 221 North, Enoree, SC 29335, Bell Federation Center of the Blind, 1103 North Harper Street, Laurens, SC. 29360, or VIA Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family would like the especially thank Hospice of Laurens County for the love and care given to Mrs. Mosser.
