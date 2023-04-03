Carrie Jean Brooks, age 40, of Laurens, and wife of Samuel Jason Brooks, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home.
Born in Greenwood, Carrie was a daughter of Frankie “Lynn” Timmerman and Grady Lee Martin, both of Greenwood. She was previously employed with Yanfeng in Ft. Inn and loved dirt track racing. Carrie was ambitious and very selfless. She loved helping others, especially children, in times of need.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her children, Savannah Dawn Brooks, Chassity Nicole Brooks, and Joshua Cole Brooks; granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Ornelas; siblings, Jennifer Dawn Martin, and Lee Voiselle; grandparents, Ellis and Betty Timmerman; aunts and uncles, Karen Jordan (John), Kim Timmerman (Billy), Frankie Timmerman (Maria), Teresa Martin, and Janice Gregory (Terry); and numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Shawn Patrick Williams.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary, 606 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.