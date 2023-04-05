Chandler “Chan Man” Blake Seals, age 20, of Joanna, SC, passed away, Sunday, April 2, 2023.
He was born June 20, 2002 in Greenwood, SC, and was a son of Kevin K. and Janie Thomas Seals of Joanna. Chandler enjoyed working outdoors, spending time in the mountains, and gaming. He had a big heart, loved helping others, and spending time with his dog, "Mudflap" and his cat, "Squeaks".
In addition to his parents, Chandler is survived by his sister, Danielle Seals of Batesburg-Leesville, his brothers, Riley Seals (fiancé, Alyssa Lollis), Jayden Seals, and Collin Seals, all of Joanna; his nephews, Charlee Seals, and Caymen Knox Seals; his grandparents, Cecil and Debbie Kirkpatrick of Greenville, Robert Thomas of Laurens, his boo-ma, Heidirose Seals of Kinards; and his special aunt, Ronda Seals White of Kinards.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 7, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Clinton.
The family will be at the home, 712 Whitmire Highway, Joanna, SC 29351.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Seals family with arrangements.