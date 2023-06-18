Charles Craine, Junior, 82, husband of the late Margaret Hoover Craine passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was son of the late Charles Craine, Sr. Mr. Craine formally worked with Laurens County Road and Bridges Department before coming caregiver to his loving wife.
He is survived by a sister, Marian Craine; nephew, Paul “Tinker” Roberts (Krystel); special friend, Phyllis Bishop; and his faithful fury companion, Jax.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Craine.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Shane Roberts with burial in Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice for their loving care of Mr. Craine.
Condolences can be expressed to the family