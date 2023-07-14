Mr. Charles Davenport, age 76, of Laurens, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the NHC in Clinton, S.C.
He survived by two sons: William (Amanda) Davenport and Kerwin (Kristal) Tribble, two daughters: Chrysanthemum Tribble-Hill and Sharkira C. Davenport, one sister: Phyllis (Dr. Pierce) Kyser, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Charles Davenport will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 1p.m at the White Plains Baptist Church in Mountville, S.C. with Dr. Johnny Johnson officiating, and Reverend Eliza Miller Presiding, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home of a son, Kerwin (Kristal) Tribble 322 Lawson Road, Laurens, SC. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.