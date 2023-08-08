Charles Wilton Smith - Laurens

Charles Wilton Smith, 94, formerly of Gallon Street passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Langston Place in Clinton.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late William Walter and Sally Carter Smith. A veteran of the National Guard, Mr. Smith retired from JP Stevens Watts Plant and was of the Baptist faith. A Mason and Shriner, Charles enjoyed spending time with his friends at the VFW and he had a special place in his heart for serving people with special needs.
He was survived by many nieces and nephews including special nieces Kay Jordan, Patsy Simmons and Karen Craven.
The last surviving member of his immediate family, he was predeceased by his siblings, Bill Smith, Jesse Smith, Stewart Smith, Olive Campbell, Dot McDowell, Edna Pearce, Myrtle Safranek, Sam Smith and Elizabeth D’Agati.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Todd Leach with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.