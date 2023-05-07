Mrs. Charlie Mae Knight, age 90, of 82 Sherman Drive, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at her home. She is survived by her husband Mr. Horace C. Knight Sr. of the home; three daughters, Angelia Maria Williams, Debra Gale Knight, and Valeria Ann Knight; 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon Saturday, May 13,2023 at St. Paul First Baptist Church, Laurens.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the St. Paul First Baptist Church, Laurens, with Reverend Larry Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens, S.C.
The family is at their respective homes.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.