Christine Warren Morgan Corley, age 83, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at Hospice House of Laurens County.
She was born April 12, 1940 in Saluda County and was a daughter of the late Mike and Bessie Goff Warren. She was retired from the Torrington Bearing Company, and was a member of the Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her daughter in law, Susan Morgan; her stepdaughter, Donna Corley Wicker; her step grandchildren, Mikailla Corley, Daryl Miller, Katie Wicker and Matthew Wicker; her step great granddaughter, Phoebe Elese Wicker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Corley was predeceased by her first husband, Jack Morgan and her second husband, George “Bill” Corley; her son, Tony Morgan; her five sisters; two brothers; she was the last surviving of her siblings.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Jimmy Heaton officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
The family request privacy at this time during the loss of their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 940 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.