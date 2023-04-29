Christopher D. Montjoy, age 40, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
He was born September 17, 1982 in Greenwood, SC and was the son of Susan Hughes. He worked in the construction field, was of the Baptist Faith, and #18.
In addition to his mother he survived by his four children.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Edgar and Dorothy Montjoy.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 4 PM, at Northside Baptist Church in Greenwood.
