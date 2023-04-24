Clara Jane Blackwell Brooks, age 92, of 358 Pitts Road and wife of the late Harvey Lee Brooks, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Joel Blackwell and Inez Robinson Mitchell (John). Clara was a graduate of Hickory Tavern High School and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She retired from 3M with over 30 years of service. Clara’s hobbies included cooking and gardening.
Clara is survived by her children, Viola B. Griffin of Gray Court, Darrell Brooks (Charlene) of Laurens and Vanessa Dell B. Smith (Jeff) of Laurens; grandchildren, Dean Griffin (Cindy), Sharon Beeks (Michael), Neal Brooks (Jamie), and Matthew Smith (Bridgett); great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Kayleigh, Kaden, Evan, Trent, Rhett, Cole, Jackson, Wilson, Hudson, and Emerson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Haskell Blackwell, Earl Blackwell, and Joel Blackwell; a sister, Vera Moore; two grandchildren, Chris Brooks and Daniel Smith; and son-in-law, Lonnie Griffin.
Funeral Services will be held on at 4:00PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Matthew Smith and Rev. Michael Beeks.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at The Kennedy Mortuary on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
The family would like to especially thank Agape Hospice Staff for all the love and care provided to Mrs. Brooks.
