Cleta Ann Wallace-our Godly Mother as well as precious wife, sister, aunt, and Nana-went home to be with Jesus on Monday May 15th, 2023, after fighting a long battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was in her 77th year and surrounded by her family as she passed peacefully while her favorite song was played, “It is Well with My Soul”.
Cleta Ann, or Ann as she preferred to be called, was a devoted high school teacher for 36 years in the field of Home Economics. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Education at California State University, Fresno, and soon after completed her Masters in Education at University of Southern Mississippi, where she still holds the record for fastest time of completing a Masters program, which was over one summer semester. She didn’t want to take time off to study during the school year as she thought that may impact her family and students. Mom was always selfless and thinking of others.
She began her teaching career at Laurens District 55 High School in Laurens County, South Carolina and finished with her last 10 years of teaching at Sequoia High School in Cherokee County, Georgia. She achieved many levels of success including becoming the youngest Department Head of Home Economics at Laurens District 55 High School. She had a very special way of making her students feel loved, appreciated, and valued. Often, she would say “I look for those who need to be loved on the most because there is a reason they need the most love.”
Ann lived a very full life of achievements and accolades, but her most favorite accomplishment was being able to love her family well. She often said, “I don’t know what I have done to deservesuch a wonderful family”. She was our biggest cheerleader and always encouraged us to go and live our dreams. Ann has left behind her husband of 59 years, William Wallace, as well as her brother, Gary Reedy and wife Rachelle, her sister and brother in love, Jimmy and Jane Parsons, her children and their spouses, Kevin Wallace and wife Paulyne Wallace, Mary Oldenkamp and husband Jacco Oldenkamp, niece and nephew Kris Reedy and Jason Reedy, and her grandchildren, Kylah Mora and husband Daniel Mora, Benjamin Morris, Zachary Morris, Cade Wallace, and Caleb Oldenkamp.
Her graveside service will take place on June 16th, 2023, at 11:00am at Ora ARP church at 23420 US-221, Gray Court, SC, 29645. As far as attire, Mom loved pink, but please feel free to dress as you wish. Flowers will be accepted and should be sent for the Memorial in Georgia, to Woodstock Funeral Home at 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. Flowers for the graveside service in South Carolina should be sent to Kennedy Mortuary at 606 W Main St, Laurens, SC 29360. Should you want to give towards something in leu of flowers, please consider purchasing Bibles in her name from Gideons International by clicking here: https://www.sendtheword.org/Product/ProductDetail?prd_key=e0f172cb-88a2-4faf-92b3-f1cd2a9f4d32&catTypeKey=d420e7e4-8c10-4d1a-a5bb-9f8a8d9dbc62#
A final thought Mom wanted to share with everyone:
“I want to state how much I love my family and friends and I want them to make sure they go to be with me someday in Heaven. Don’t mourn for me, I am with our savior. Continue to preach Christ.”