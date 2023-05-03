Clyde "Dink" Ledbetter, III, age 67, of Clinton, SC, husband of Alice Sluder Ledbetter, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Prisma Health - Laurens County Hospital.
He was born September 19, 1955 in Greenville, SC and was a son of the late Clyde Ledbetter, Jr. and Lillian Hazel Ledbetter.
In addition to his wife of 27 years, he is survived by his sons, Clyde Ledbetter, III (Crystal), and Craig Beck, both of Clinton; his daughter, Christina Sumeral (Rusty) of Clinton; his sister, Saundra Dee Droze of Greenville; his grandchildren, Ailah, Little Clyde, Brianna, Blake, Audrey, Caitlin, Rebecca, and Andrea; and his great-granddaughter, Adalyn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Preston Ledbetter, Freddie Sue Edwards, and Wanda Kay Peace.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Ledbetter family with arrangements.