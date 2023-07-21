Cynthia Lynne Hyatt, age 74, of Laurens, SC, passed away, Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home.
She was born August 28, 1948 in Calhoun County, SC, and was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Ethel Salters Zeigler. A graduate of Hickory Tavern High School, she was a homemaker, and also worked at the Honda Shop of Laurens for many years. Cynthia enjoyed cooking, working crossword puzzles, and took pride in being a lifelong Gamecock fan. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of The First in Laurens and enjoyed participating in the PrimeTimers small group. Mrs. Hyatt was a beloved mother, grandmother, and was devoted to her family.
She is survived by her children, Rev. James Owens (Beverly), Karl King, and Ashley King (Jammie); her grandchildren, Briana Stewart, Patrick Owens, Alex Owens, and Aidan King; her brother, Nick Zeigler; nieces and nephew, Jody Caldwell, Jill Cornwell, and Tony Zeigler.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Monday, July 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM at The First 'A Pentecostal Fellowship' in Laurens with Rev. James Owens officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM –12:00 PM at the church.
The family will be at the home of her son, Rev. James Owens, 407 Crape Myrtle Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First, PO Box 1787, Laurens, SC 29360 or online at thefirstlaurens.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family with arrangements.