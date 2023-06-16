Dale Allen Mitchell, 80, of Laurens, SC, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at his home of natural causes.
Dale was born March 15, 1943 in East Troy, Wisconsin and was a son of the late Lester Mitchell and the late Evelyn (Ratliff) Mitchell. He was a proud Veteran of the US Air Force, and was retired from Waukesha Engines, Dresser Industries, where he was a machinist for 35 years.
Dale is survived by his wife, Linda Mitchell; his son, Chad Mitchell of St. Croix, USVI; his grandchildren, Charlotte Council (husband: Richard Council), Calvin Mitchell (wife: Sarah Downie Mitchell), Savannah Mitchell, and Florence Mitchell; his great grandson, Ashton Council; his brother, Duane (Sandy) Mitchell of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his sisters, Lorraine (Chuck) Hunter of Longmont, Colorado, Donna (Bob) Rhode of Round Rock, Texas, and Dawn (Tom) Dixon of East Troy, Wisconsin; along with nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Carol (Mel) Mortensen of Loveland, Colorado.
Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening, and over his lifetime participated in a variety of sports such as baseball, softball, bowling, golf, and tennis. After retiring, Dale was a volunteer firefighter for over 10 years at Sandy Springs Fire Department in Laurens. He also volunteered as a little league coach and at the YMCA coaching children’s basketball over the years.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
