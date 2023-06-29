Daniel Robert Babineau, age 68, of Gray Court, and husband of Donna Jean Babineau, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home.
Born in Waltham, MA, he was a son of the late Camille and Maria Bourque Babineau. Daniel was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany of Laurens. He retired from Star Market with 25 years of service where he was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 25. Daniel loved camping and has traveled the United States several times.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Gaff and husband Scott of Merrimac, MA and Colleen Shah and husband Sawmil of San Jose, CA; three step children, Gordon Camous and wife Kim of Norway, ME, Lisa Geloran of Apopka, FL and David Geloran and wife Trudy New Market, NH; brothers, Leonard Babineau of Chesnee, SC, Paul Babineau and wife Carol of Newfoundland, Canada, Norman Babineau and wife Fluffy of Billerica, MA, and David Babineau and wife Dina of Billerica. MA.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 15 Brendan Way, #100, Greenville, SC 29615.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.