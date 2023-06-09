Danny Lee Bellue, 64, of Greenville, SC, passed away, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at McCall Hospice House of Greenville.
He was born May 30, 1959 in Greenville, SC, and was a son Bobbie Jean Griffin Bellue of Clinton and the late Hillard Bellue. Danny was formerly employed with Evergreen Skills of Laurens County.
Surviving in addition to his mother, are his brother, Robert Bellue of Clinton; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Bellue of Greenville.
In addition to his father, Danny was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Bellue.
A Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Sherrill Green officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Bellue family with arrangements.