David Brannon, 63, of 1875 Pinehaven Street Ext. passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Clinton, SC he was the son of Sylvia Brannon and the late Melvin H Brannon. David was a pyrotechnician and affiliated with a group called The Magnificent Seven. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and the International Brotherhood of Magicians. David loved his cats and his dog whom he affectionally referred to as his fur babies.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: wife, Elizabeth Jones Brannon; uncles, Dwayne Rinehart (Carol) and Audry Rinehart; and his friend of 50 years, Craig White.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Arlene Brannon.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Monday, March 13, 2023, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Dr. Craig White.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org. or to New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4996 Hwy 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory.