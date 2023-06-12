Dawn Moates, 56, of Newberry, SC, wife of David Preston, Sr., passed away, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
Born June 15, 1966 in Hudson, New York, she was a daughter of the late Angela Mayana Kunz Teseniar. Dawn took great care of her home and family. She was the best and most proud mom anyone could ever ask for, and was not only a mother to her children, but also to others in the neighborhood. She had a kind and loving spirit and was always happy to help anyone, she will be truly missed by all that knew her.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is her daughter, Leeann Moates, and son-in-law, Michael "Big Lug” Meakim; her son, Michael Gardner; her sisters, Jennifer Teseniar, and Linda Wise; her four grandchildren; and eleven nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Moates.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Moates family with arrangements.