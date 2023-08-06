Deborah Waldrop "Debbie" Ginn - Laurens

Deborah Waldrop “Debbie” Ginn, age 71, of Laurens and wife of Johnny Samuel “Sammie” Ginn, Jr. of 51 years, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her home.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late George Matthew and Mattie Garrett Waldrop. Debbie had an unwavering faith in God and was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church where she served as the pianist for over 56 years. She retired from R. Bland Roper, CPA after twenty-nine years of service as the office manager.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Kristen Ginn Woods (Ashley) and Heather Ginn; brothers, Toby Brent Waldrop (Wanda) of Laurens and Randy George Waldrop (Donna) of Laurens; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ashley Ginn Porter and a sister, Libby Jean Waldrop.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Eastside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 355 Conway Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.