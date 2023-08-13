Dennis Lane Smiley, 71, of Greenwood Shores, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family on August 11, 2023.
He was a son of the late Travis Smiley and Polly Whelchel Smiley Bell. Dennis was passionate about sharing the word of God with everyone around him. He also enjoyed fishing, going to flea markets, and doing lawn care. Originally from Gaffney, Dennis was employed with Cherokee Finishing and Alkhan Labels. In the town of Ninety Six, he worked at several of the Greenwood District 52 schools. He attended Davidson Street Baptist Church in Clinton in addition to Greenwood Shores Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church in Ninety Six.
Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Polly Ann Norris Smiley, of the home; a son, Jonathan Smiley of Gaffney; stepdaughter, Tracy Tucker of Clinton; stepson, Jason Word of Longs; grandchildren, Jared and Haley; Jordan, Jacob, Jalyn, Joey, Jonathan, Ema, Kade, and another grandchild on the way. Dennis also leaves behind a mother-in-law, Polly Norris; brother-in-law, Alvin Norris of Saluda; and sister-in-law, Susan Gillian of Georgia; as well as a special former mother-in-law, Helen Coyle of Gaffney; sister-in-law, Mary Doomernick; along with several aunts, uncles and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a son, Travis Smiley; a daughter, April Holcombe; grandchildren, Zach and Tyler Holcombe; and brothers, Ricky, Terry and Harry Lee Smiley.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 19th at Davidson Street Baptist Church of Clinton with the Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00 p.m.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dennis' favorite charity, Shriners Hospital for Children by visiting https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/greenville.