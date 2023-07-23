Mrs. Deondria Chenaye’ Smith-Harris, age 31, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, formerly of Laurens, S.C., passed away on Sunday, July 16,2023 at her home. She survived by her husband, Marquis Harris of the home; one son and one daughter, Makenzie and Markel Harris; her parents, Sheryl Hill and Travis Smith; one brother, Daquan Smith and one sister Danielle Smith.
Funeral services for Mrs. Deondria Chenaye’ Smith-Harris will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, July 22,2023 at the Springfield Baptist Church Family Life Center, Laurens, S.C. with Apostle Anthony Dawkins and Reverend Jerry A. Aiken presiding with military honors. The local family is at the home of her grandmother Ms. Lillie Jones 154 Oak Terrace Drive in Laurens.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.