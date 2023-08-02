Donald Edward Ross, age 82, of Laurens, widower of Joann Ross, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Hospice House in Clinton, SC.
A native of Augusta, Georgia, he was born January 7, 1941, and was a son of the late Lamar Ross and Cecile Bell Ross.
Mr. Ross is survived by his son, Greg Ross (Callie); his granddaughter, Anna Ross; his brother, Jim Ross (Linda); and his sister, Betty Stahler (Ron).
In addition to his parents, Don is predeceased by a brother, Jerry Ross.
Mr. Ross earned his bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College and his master’s degree from the University of Georgia. He is retired from the Laurens District 55 School System after 34 years of service.
He enjoyed golfing, spending time with the family and friends, and attending football games at Presbyterian College. He was an active member of the Church of the Epiphany in Laurens and a longtime supporter of the Scotsman Club at PC.
No Services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to The Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: SC Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.