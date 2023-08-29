Donald M. Henson - Laurens

Reverend Donald M. Henson (Donnie), age 84, of Laurens, and loving husband of the late Peggy Joyce Henson, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Boyce and Edna Henson. Reverend Henson was a retired pastor who served Clinton, South Carolina for 25 years at First Assembly of God. He was a devoted Christian man who loved the Lord, his family, and the people he served.
Surviving are his daughter, Tammy Henson Taylor (Chris) of Laurens; one sister, Betty Henson Batson of Taylors; two grandchildren, Christa Lee Edwards (James) of Chapin and Curt Taylor of Laurens; one great granddaughter, Bailee Edwards of Chapin; and one God granddaughter, Tammy Smith of Clinton.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Jeanette Tomlinson and Thelma Bates; and three brothers, James (Jimmy) Henson, Carl Henson, and Wesley Henson.
The Family will receive friends Thursday, August 31st at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1st at The First, 100 Conway Avenue, Laurens, with Pastor James Owens officiating. Committal will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
The family will be at the residence, 106 Dagnall Circle, Laurens.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family with services.