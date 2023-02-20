Donna Mae Wilson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Pelham Medical Center.
She was born May 11, 1941 in Great Falls, Montana, and was a daughter of the late Gordon Young Jones and Esther Mae Potter Jones.
Ms. Wilson retired from DC Coil in Greer and was a member of the Community of Christ. She loved attending activities at the Woodruff Center.
She is survived by her children, Kathrine Simmons (Ronnie) of Waterloo, Sandra Pasco of Orangeburg, FL, Mikel Lee Barnett (Brenda) of Honea Path and David Y. Barnett (Debora) of Greenville; and her brother, Wayne Jones of Montana.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Wilson was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Golie.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 23rd at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Elder Roger Vlieg officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 22nd from 6 to 8 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.