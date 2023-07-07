Donnie Ray Duncan, age 63, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Clinton, SC on October 10, 1959 and was a son of the late William Perry and Lillie Mae Nelson Duncan. Donnie Ray worked in several textile plants in the Clinton/Laurens area. What he enjoyed the most was fishing and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by a son, Kevin Duncan (Lisa); a daughter, Kellie Duncan; siblings, Ronnie Duncan, Elaine Parker, Tiny Duncan, Wayne Duncan, J.R. Roberts; grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, Emily Taylor, Jade Ellis, Haley Ellis, Hannah Ellis, Ashton Ellis, Chase Duncan; nephews, Jamin Duncan (Katelyn), Jason Duncan, Michael Callaham; niece, Regina Eubanks; great-nieces, Trenlee Duncan and Nialani Duncan.
Service details will be announced soon.
The family will be at the home of his son, Kevin Duncan, 48 Lowry St, Whitmire, SC 29178.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Duncan family with arrangements.