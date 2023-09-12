Doris Jones Eargle - Laurens

Doris Jones Eargle, 98, wife of the late James Kenneth Eargle, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at PRISMA Healthcare - Laurens County Hospital. She and Ken owned Ken Eargle Studio & Frame Shop.
Born in Newberry, she was the daughter of the late Fred Henry and Irene Hamilton Jones. Doris was a member and organist at Atonement Lutheran Church; president of the Laurens County Art Council; member of the Pride of the Piedmont Jubilee committee; and was on the Laurens Community Concerts Membership Committee.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Eargle Ware (Michael) of Greenwood, a brother, William Tilden “Tip” Jones of Simpsonville, and 10 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband Ken, she was predeceased by sisters Betty Noell and Marian Tise.
A private family graveside service was held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Arthur Gamble.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newberry College, c/o Eargle Scholarship Fund, 2100 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108
