Doris Marie Tucker Morgan - Enoree

Doris Marie Tucker Morgan, 81, of 632 Union Highway and wife of the late James Otis Morgan passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Cross Anchor, she was a daughter of the late Levi Guy and Pernie Marie Leopard Tucker. Mrs. Morgan attended Welcome Baptist Church and was a retired cook and weaver.
She is survived by: her children, Danny Morgan (Regina) of Laurens, Sandra Morgan Coker (Perry) of Gray Court and Toni Sue “Susie” Barbrey (Danny) of Gray Court; brother, Eugene Tucker (Tammy); sister, Katherine Boyter; grandchildren, James Earl Coker, Jonie Kirk, Amanda Porter, Nicole Nodine, Kimberly Collins and Luke Morgan; great grandchildren, Cheyanne Kirk, Ellie Kirk, Coleman Coker, Alli Coker, Cayden Young, Bryce Young, Stephen Howel, Toryn Nodine, Elloree Nodine, Isabella Collins and Christopher Collins; numerous nieces and nephews; and three close friends, Lois Samples, Martha Eubanks (Don) and Eva Hughes.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a son, Marcus Wayne Morgan; three adopted sons, Edgar McDaniel, Charles Tucker, and Bobby Tucker; a special brother-in-law, Jimmy Wayne Morgan; great grandchild, Logan Sumeral; and her sisters, Vida Lell, Mildred Jennings, Judy Knight and Debra Whitehead.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Welcome Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Don Peake and Rev. David Cathcart with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
