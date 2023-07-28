Earlene Fowler Duncan, age 96, widow of Mac C. Duncan passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at the NHC of Clinton.
She was born October 15, 1926 in Greer, SC and was the daughter of the late Thomas Fowler and the late Mary Coker Fowler. She was a graduate of Presbyterian College and taught in District 56 and at Thornwell. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxillary.
She is survived by her daughter Claire Trammell (Drew) of Clinton; five grandchildren, Andrew Trammell (Sarah) of Nashville, TN, Mollie Hayes (Chad) of Marietta, GA, William Trammell (Bonnie) of Fountain Inn, SC, David Morgan (Megan) of Greenwood, SC, and Duncan Morgan (Emily) of Charleston, SC; eleven great-grandchildren, Grayson Hayes, Caroline Hayes, Anna Claire Hayes, Landon Hayes, Abby Ruth Trammell, Will Trammell, Cash Trammell, Ava Kate Trammell, Shaun Morgan, Ayla Rose Morgan, Kaia Morgan.
In addition to her husband and her parents she was preceded in death by her daughters, Maxine Morgan and Linda Faye Lawson.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Moore and Dr. Chad Rodekohr officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, PO Box 1629, Clinton, SC 29325 or to VIA Hospice (formerly Hospice of Laurens County), PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Duncan Family with services.