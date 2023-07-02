Ms. Edith Cunningham, age 77, of 118 Kelly Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Greenville, S.C. She is survived by one son, Michael Cunningham (Cendella); two brothers, George Rivers (Evelyn), Fred Rivers (Norine) and four grandchildren.
Public viewing will be held 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2023.
Funeral services for Ms. Edith Cunningham will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023 at White Plains Baptist Church, Mountville, South Carolina with Dr. Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
The Beasley of Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.