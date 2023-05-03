Edward Alton Brown passed away on May 1, 2023. Edward, known as Buddy to his family, and Eddie to his friends was 87 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his death.
He was born in Spartanburg to the late Leland and Sarah Kirby Brown on May 28, 1935.
Eddie/Buddy grew up in Poplar Springs, South Carolina and graduated from Byrnes High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as the manager of Community Cash Grocery Store, Clinton. He was a volunteer fireman for Clinton City Fire Department and a member of the Gideons as well as The Exchange Club. For many years he served on the football chain crew for Clinton High School and Presbyterian College. He received an award from Clinton High for that service. Eddie was a long-time member of Clinton First Baptist Church and served as a deacon there as well as spending much time as a youth leader.
Eddie/Buddy loved the people he met, and they loved him. He is remembered by his family and friends as a kind and generous man with a warm hug, who would do whatever he could to help others. His life made an impact on so many people, and he will be greatly missed.
Edward is survived by his sister Judith Ann Brown Justice of Moore, S.C. and her husband, James (Sonny), his nephew, Marcus Brown and wife, Gail, niece, Melinda Long and husband Thom, nephew, Jan Justice and wife, Jayma, nephew, Joey Justice and wife, Robin. He is also survived by 11 great nieces and nephews and 6 great, great nieces and nephews.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Alma Cox Brown of Moore, his brother Walter Jess Brown and wife, Alpha of Greenville, S.C.
A Graveside service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Moore on Wednesday, May 10th, at 4 P.M. with Rev. Tara Webb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Clinton First Baptist Church or the Clinton Fire Department.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Brown family with arrangements.