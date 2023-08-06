Enrique "Kike" Alonso Valdez Sanchez, age 33, of Gray Court, SC, passed away, Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Fountain Inn, SC.
He was born April 8, 1990 in Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was a son of the late Saul Valdez Gonzales and Esmeralda Sanchez Zamarripa. Kike owned his own fencing and framing business. He was a hard worker, a loving and caring father to his children, and loved the ocean.
He is survived by his children, Jose Valdez Garcia, Daisy Valdez Garcia, and Allison Valdez Garcia; siblings, Armando Sanchez, Priscilla Sanchez, Jairo Rodriguez, Yahaira Rodriguez, Valeria B. Valdez-Sanchez (Jose Perez), Jennifer Sanchez; grandchild, Amy Janet Roque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are being planned at this time.