Eva Roberts Pulley, 87, wife of the late Robert Niles Pulley, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at National Health Care of Laurens.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Fred Tildon and Emma Darnell Roberts. A retired cosmetologist, Mrs. Pulley was a former member of St. James United Methodist Church and a current member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son-in-law, Richard Alan Pitts of Laurens; her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Anna Katherine “Anna Kate” Pitts Taylor (Kevin) and Niles “Niley” Maxwell Pitts; nieces, Susan Rice (Stan) of Laurens and Ann Snyder (Craig) of Miami, FL; and a nephew, Tommy Dorn of Monroe, LA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonna Pulley Pitts.
A graveside service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.
The family will be the home of Alan Pitts and will receive friends at the cemetery following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.