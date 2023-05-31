Florence "Flo" Farmer Brawley, age 76, wife of Jesse "Chip" Brawley, passed away, Monday, May 29, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born January 21, 1946 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Carl Thomas and Doris Case Farmer. Flo retired from Joanna Woodson Elementary School and formerly worked at EL Mansure. She loved her family and the cherished memories they made together. Flo was a member of Joanna First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her daughters, Misty Seawright (Mike) of Clinton, Carol Anne Gillespie (Brian) of Joanna, Jessica Brawley (Tony Woodward) of Joanna and Ashley Brawley (Stevie Price) of Joanna; her grandchildren, Miranda Bodie, Megan Sprouse, Daisy Lawson, Chevis Gillespie, Kaylee Todd, and Kaydence Rhodes; her great-grandchildren, Tinslee Bodie, Aspen Sims, Braylen Lawson, Ayla Lawson, and Aubree Boyd; and her sister, Sylvia Welch (Elbert) of Clinton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 31st from 6:00-8:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
A private Inurnment will take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Joanna First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.
