Furman Childress, 77, of Laurens, SC departed for heaven Friday, July 21st at NHC of Mauldin, SC. He was born August 31, 1945.
Furman was a devoted husband, father, and loving ‘skinny’ papa. The thing he treasured most in his life was his family. He is survived by his sons, Jamie of Laurens, SC and Ben (Meghan) of Fountain Inn, SC; brother Ed (Diane) of Clinton, SC; his grandchildren Jacob (Jennifer), and James; and great grandchildren Chloe, Jayce, and Harlow with another great-grand on the way.
He was predeceased by his parents Martha and Frank, his loving wife, Eugenia, his brother, Lonnie and his daughter in law, Leigh.
He was born in Clinton, SC to Martha and Benjamin Childress. He served in the Navy and served our country abroad for three years. He would go on to meet the love of his life, Eugenia Roach Childress, and would marry her July 1, 1967. They built a beautiful family together.
Mr. Childress had a heart for others, and never met a stranger. To those who knew him, he was always ready to give a hug. He faced the adversities in his life with tremendous courage, and never allowed that to change his kindhearted nature. He was an admirable, genuine man who left a lasting impression on all he came in contact with.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at NHC in Mauldin, SC for their extraordinary care during Furman’s years there. The love and compassion expressed by the staff will never be forgotten. We thank you all.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens with Rev. Toby Frost officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Childress family with arrangements.