Gail Weddle Riley, age 65, of Clinton, SC, wife of Ray Riley, Jr., passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at Prisma Health - Laurens County Hospital.
She was born May 4, 1958 in Danville, VA, and was a daughter of Beatrice Taylor Weddle and the late Paul Weddle. Gail was employed with Laurens County School District 56 at Eastside Elementary. She was a Cub Scout Leader for 15 years. Gail enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, and preparing meals for her family for special occasions, especially Christmas. She loved decorating for all occasions and Hobby Lobby will miss her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Christopher Giles (Elizabeth) of Ogden, UT, Paul Giles of Mesa, AZ, and Ray (Trey) Riley, III (Johanna) of Rock Hill, SC.; her brother, Gary Weddle (Robin) of Danville, VA; and her sisters, Paula Barrow, and Sharon Hopkins, both of Cascade, VA.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Mr. Jacob Edmiston officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Riley family with arrangements.