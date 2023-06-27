Gail Wood Dixon, 89, widow of Cassius Bailey Dixon, passed away, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Prisma Health - Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Talladega, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Norman C. and Maliba Evelyn Kilgore Wood. Mrs. Dixon attended Auburn University. Deeply rooted in the Clinton community, she will be remembered for her southern charm, wit and generosity. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife of fifty-four years, mother of four and grandmother of eight. Mrs. Dixon was a faithful member of All Saints Episcopal Church where she had served over the years as a member of the Vestry and of the church choir. She was a supporter and volunteer of many local charities and events. Mrs. Dixon was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bailey Foundation. She also previously served on the Board of Trustees of several local organizations including the Clinton Family YMCA, the United Way of Laurens County, the Laurens County Library and the Laurens County Arts Council. Mrs. Dixon was also a member of the Actaeon Club and an avid bridge player and gardener.
Surviving are her sons, C. Bailey Dixon, II of Clinton, Norman W. Dixon of Winston Salem, NC, John C. Dixon and fiancé Nichelle of Winston-Salem, NC, a daughter, Corinne D. Dunn and husband Jim of Atlanta, GA. “Dandy” was adored by and so proud of her beautiful grandchildren: Jen, Cass, Alex, John, Katie, Colin, Belle, and Lucy. “Dandy” also loved Nichelle’s daughters Madeline and Laura. Mrs. Dixon is also survived by a brother, William C. Wood.
In addition to her parents, and husband of fifty-four years, she was preceded in death by a brother, the Reverend Robert N. Wood.
A Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Clinton. The family will greet friends at a reception in the church parish house following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 505 Calvert Avenue, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Dixon family with arrangements.