Geraldine Madden - Laurens

Ms. Geraldine Madden, age 89, passed away Monday April 17, 2023 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton, SC. She is survived by three sons, Jeff Madden (Velyn), Morris Madden (Sandra) and Spencer Madden; two sisters, Ethel Holland and Deloris Todd; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ms. Geraldine Madden will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Springfield Baptist Church Family Life Center, with Dr. Bryant Cheek officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Jersey Cemetery. The family is at the home, 105 Jennings Street in Laurens, SC.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.