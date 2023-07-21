Gladys Roach, age 68, of Laurens, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 8, 1955 in Clinton, SC, and was a daughter of the late William and Bessie Brewington. Gladys was a homemaker, caregiver, and a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Bryan Roach, Stanley Roach (Regina Harlan), and Amanda Bowen; her brother, Lewis Brewington; her sister, Mary Craine; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded on death by a daughter, Alice Roach; her grandson, Matthew Brewington; sister, Ollie Mae Adams; and her brother, George Brewington.
The family plans to have a private service at a later date.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Roach family with arrangements.