Glenn Junior Bailey, 72, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Glenn was born in Buchanan County, Virginia to the late Herbert & Ruby Charles Bailey. Glenn retired from J.P. Stevens Watts Plant. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and racing, both NASCAR and drag racing. He also enjoyed watching old western and Andy Griffith. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a jack of all trades and had a nickname for everyone he came in contact with because he loved hard.He was a very simple loving man.
Surviving are 3 sisters, Theresa Hurley (Ray), Sharon Johnson (Dexter), and Sheila Simmons (Charles); child, Jerry Bailey (Melissa). Grandchildren, Casey Webb, Alyssa Bailey, Noah Bailey and Cheyenne Crain; great grandchildren, Brady Webb, Janie Webb and Addy Rae Summers; former spouse Mary Bailey; brother in law, Thomas and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 4 brothers, Darrell Bailey, Ricky Bailey, Sam Bailey and Michael Bailey: and 2 sisters, Tammy (Tamela) Shaddix, and Carolyn Manley.
A Celebration of Glenn's Life will be at 11am on Saturday August 12, 2023 at New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church.