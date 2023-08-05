Mr. Gregory B Neely passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital. He is survived by one daughter, Charlene Moore, two brothers, Mr. William A. (Anita) Neely Jr. and Mr. Carlton Carter.
Funeral services for Mr. Gregory B Neely will be held on Wednesday August 9th, 2023, 2 p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens with Pastor Betty Robinson presiding, Reverend Richard Aiken officiating, with burial to follow in the New China Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton, S.C. The family will receive friends at the home of his brother Mr. William A. (Anita) Neely Jr. 102 Richards Street, Laurens. Beasley Funeral Home Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.