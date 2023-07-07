Ms. Henrianne McDaniel Mitchell, age 61, of 101 Brooklyn Park, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at her home.
She is survived by two daughters; Jasmine Mitchell and Joi-Elese Mitchell; one sister; Lisa McDaniel Pea (Rev. Theodore R. Pea) and two grandchildren; Ji’Desmine Anderson and Sincere Bell.
Funeral services for Ms. Henrianne McDaniel Mitchell will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens, SC with Pastor T. Richard Pea officiating, with burial to follow in the Calvary Memorial Garden in Laurens, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home.