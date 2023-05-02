James Benjamin DuBose Jr. - Waterloo

Mr. James Benjamin DuBose Jr., was born April 3, 1939, to James and Dorothy DuBose in Brooklyn, Alabama.
Mr. DuBose was in a Pastor and has been in Ministry for many years. He was also a member of Waterloo Baptist Church in Waterloo, South Carolina.
Pastor DuBose entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 1, 2023 at his home.
He leaves to cherish his wife of many years, Thyerria DuBose; his son Anthony (Ladale) DuBose, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.