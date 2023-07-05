James Calhoun Young, age 90, passed away, Monday, July 3, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Clinton, SC on March 30, 1933 and was a son of the late Andrew Clyde and Minnie Nabors Young. Mr. Young was an electrical engineer and a 1972 Graduate of Georgia Tech. He was employed with The Torrington Company in Research and Development and retired as a Project Engineer. He was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War as a Morse Code/Interceptor Operator. Mr. Young was a member of the Laurens County Ham Radio Club using the call letters; K4OAD and attended Shady Grove Presbyterian Church.
Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Gloria Stoddard Young; a son, Michael Young (Sonya) of Clinton; two daughters, Donna Carter (Glen) of Charleston, Kristy Johnson (Korey) of Summerville; a brother, Allen Young (Catherine) of Clinton; nine grandchildren, Nathan Callahan, Erin Scherder (Ace), Justin Brown (Joanna), Mikayla Young (John Thomas Holden), Gabriel Johnson, Lucas Johnson, Bethany Oggenfuss (Chris), Chandler Carter, Jaymin Carter; and three great grandchildren, Gracelyn Brown, Carter Oggenfuss, Amelia Oggenfuss.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Norman Dover officiating. Burial following in the Veteran Section with Military Honors provided by the Air Force.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to VIA Health Partners; formerly Laurens County Hospice, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Young family with arrangements.