Mr. James Curtis Evans, age 62, of 111 Downs Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, May 8,2023 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lindsey Evans; two sons, Michael Whitmore and Olevas Rice; two grandchildren, Kezario Whitmore, and Mikasia Whitmore; two great-grandchildren, Kylin Whitmore, and Gianna Whitmore; two brothers, Robert (Brenda) Evans, Richard Evans; one sister Sherrie Wilder.
Funeral services for Mr. James Curtis Evans will be held on Saturday, May 13,2023 at 4p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens with Reverend Sammie Stroud officiating, burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurens, South Carolina. The family is at the home of his brother, Mr. Robert Earl and Brenda Evans 406 Calhoun Street, Laurens, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.