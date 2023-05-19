James Herman “Omar” Bagwell, age 62, of Honea Path, SC, and husband of Vone Tumblin Bagwell, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Jesse Herman and Mary Catherine Fowler Bagwell. Omar was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was retired from CPW. He loved fishing, bird dog hunting, dirt-track racing with his son, but most of all, he loved his family.
In addition to his wife, Vone, he is survived by his son, Jesse Brandon Bagwell of the home; a cousin, Joann Chastain of the home; special aunts, Betty Hazel of Laurens and Bernice Fowler of Royston, GA; and numerous cousins.
Omar is predeceased by an infant sister as well as his parents.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Northside Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ronnie Blackwell and Rev. Jackie Hughes. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to The Laurens Memorial Home for the Aged, 3744 Torrington Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
