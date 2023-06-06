Jameslarry Lee Bagwell, age 45, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of Kathy Moon Bagwell, of Waterloo, and the late James Larry Bagwell. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother and was a former employee at Ellison’s Saw Mill in Gray Court.
In addition to his mother, Jameslarry is survived by a son, Brandon Bagwell, (Natalie); grandchildren, Miley Bagwell, Aspyn Bagwell; brother, Aaron Bagwell; sister, Stacy Rice (Donny); and a niece and nephews, Kristin Rice, Austin Rice, AJ Bagwell, Bane Bagwell, and Leland Ashmore.
In addition to his father, James was predeceased by a son, Jera-Michael Bagwell and his biological mother, Teresa Landford Bagwell.
The funeral service will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Mr. Donny Ashmore. The family will receive friends at the chapel one hour prior to the service.
Immediately following the funeral service, burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Stacy Rice.