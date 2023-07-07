Jane Larkin Outz Askew, of LaGrange, Georgia passed away on July 4, 2023. She was born on September 24, 1943, to the late Marett Larkin Outz and Frances Edwards Outz in Union, South Carolina. She received her Master's in Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary and a Master's in Education from Georgia State University. She was a teacher for the Harris County School District of Hamilton, Georgia as well as a teacher for District 55 of Laurens, South Carolina.
Survivors include daughters, Joy Roberson, Julie Askew, and Nancy Knotts (Tony); brother, John Outz; sister, Laura Dennie; grandchildren, Morgan Allen, Spencer Allen, Chandler Roberson, Hayley Roberson, Noah Belcher, Cason Knotts, Preston Knotts; great-grandchildren; Emberlee Lake Wolfe, Hampton Wolfe, Ava Blair Allen, Brynlee Arrington; and other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Laurens, South Carolina, with visitation following.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers at this challenging time.
