Jayhue F. Weisner, Sr., age 88, passed away at his home on June 26, 2023. Born January 18, 1935, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Lendon Earl Weisner, Sr. and Anna Toy Weisner. The family moved to the Barksdale Community and farmed the land for many years. Jay continued with the family tradition of farming and had a passionate love for community and recreational shrimping and fishing.
Jay attended the Gray Court Owings School until the tenth grade and then attended and graduated from the Carlisle Military Academy. In the Fall of his graduating from the Military Academy, he attended and graduated from Clemson University.
From this point in his life, he joined the United States Navy where he retired as a Senior Chief – E8 after twenty years of service. His military tours were on the USS Roosevelt during the Vietnam War and on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War. While on his tours of duty, he became a Naval instructor teaching electronics. Following his military years, he also became a certified Federal Marshal. During his career he also taught and served as Dean to Greenville Technical College.
Since his early years of working with Laurens Glass and returning home from the twenty-year tour with the Navy, he ventured out by creating his own business within the County which operated for many years until he sold the business. He was passionate about the community he lived in, and he donated his time and service to many organizations within the community. He was truly interested in how you were doing, always had a story to make you laugh, and looked at life as a “glass half full rather than half empty”. His most cherished times were those spent with his family and friends.
Mr. Weisner served on the Laurens County Council from 1987 - 2002. While serving on Council, he was instrumental in conducting the County business and took the lead for many issues needed for the good of the County such as developing an economic development agency; establishing a E-911 System for Laurens County; creating a County-wide rural fire service; establishing a Higher Education Facility in Laurens County and building a Detention Center.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Weisner is predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia Lynch Weisner of 46 years; brothers, Robert Ellis “Butch” Weisner and Lendon Earl Weisner, Jr.
Left to cherish his memories along with the many good times had with all, are his children, Belinda Kay Phillips of South Haven, MS, Jayhue Weisner, Jr. of Clinton and Jeffrey Allen Weisner of South Haven, MS; grandchildren, Rachel Phillips, Melissa Hansboro (Jason), Jay Weisner, III. (Carla) and Michelle Mahaffey (Timmy); great grandchildren, Cason Frazier, Grayson Weisner, Luke Mahaffey, Emmett Weisner, Hunter Brewington and Parker Mahaffey; sisters, Norma Jean Weisner Mabry and Patricia Weisner Reynolds (Tom) both of Aiken; sister-in-law, Doris Weisner of Gray Court; and not to forget special friends Bill Baldwin and Mike Bearden. He also loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Highland Home Baptist Church, 21 Equinox Drive, Gray Court, SC, 29645, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm in the sanctuary conducted by Pastor Ben Rumph and Pastor Mike Bearden. Committal will follow in the Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Full Military Rites.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family requests memorials may be made to Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 21 Equinox Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.