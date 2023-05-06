Jennifer Marie Cobb, age 41, of Laurens, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of David Eugene and Janice Marie Wilson Cobb. Jennifer loved going to the beach and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her brother, Joe Dickerson (Rita) of Hickory Tavern; three uncles, Albert Wilson and Donovan Wilson of Laurens and Kimball Wilson (Noriko) of Japan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted Rev. Billy Creswell.
The family will be at the home.
